Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up Drilling Job for Semi-Sub Rig

Published

Borgland Dolphin semi-submersbile drilling rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)
Borgland Dolphin semi-submersbile drilling rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has signed a letter of intent for a contract for the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig.

The potential contract is expected to have a value of approximately $230 million and is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, in direct continuation following release of the Borgland Dolphin from an existing contract with Repsol.

The firm term runs through to the expiry of the rig’s current Special Period Survey in October 2031, inclusive of mobilization and demobilization, and is expected to have options for a further 5-years.

The parties intend to continue negotiation of the contract pursuant to the letter of intent - which includes a termination fee of up to $3.8 million in favor of Dolphin Drilling - and is subject to agreement and respective management approvals.

Borgland Dolphin rig was built in 1977 by Harland & Wolff and upgraded in 1998/1999. With a maximum drilling depth of 27,800 feet, the rig is capable of operating at water depths of 1,476 feet.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Borr Drilling)

Borr Drilling Expects Higher Activity as Rigs Return to...
Paul B. Loyd Jr. rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling Nears Deal for North Sea...
Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Boosts Backlog with $1B Drilling Rig Contract...
Illustration (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Borr Drilling Secures New Drilling Rig Contracts Across...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OceanAlpha Shares USV Offerings at Oi26

OceanAlpha Shares USV Offering

Current News

Vår Energi Submits $360M Goliat Gas Export Plan to Boost Output

Vår Energi Submits $360M Golia

Evolve Energy Inks Race Bank Offshore Wind PPA with Shell

Evolve Energy Inks Race Bank O

ABL Secures Work at South Korean Offshore Wind Farm

ABL Secures Work at South Kore

Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion Work for Dutch LNG Terminal

Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine