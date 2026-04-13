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Energean Power FPSO Comes Back Online off Israel

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Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)
Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)

Energean has restarted production from its Energean Power floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit offshore Israel, which returned to normal levels within 48 hours following regulatory approval.

The company said it received notice from Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure allowing the safe resumption of production, after which output was restored and gas deliveries to customers resumed in line with contractual obligations.

The platform was offline since February 28, when the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, due to safety concerns.

The Energean Power FPSO is deployed at the Karish field, a key offshore gas development supplying Israel’s domestic market.

Energean said it will provide an update to its 2026 production guidance in due course.

Karish, located offshore northern Israel, began production in 2022 and holds about 999.6 billion cubic feet of gas and 40.9 million barrels of liquids in 2P reserves.

Gas from the field is primarily sold to the Israeli power generation sector under long-term contracts, with additional volumes supplied to industrial users, while liquids are marketed internationally.

Middle East Industry News Activity FPSO Production Asia Oil and Gas Mediterannean Sea

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