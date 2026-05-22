Eni Inks Long-Term Indonesia LNG Supply Agreements

Eni has signed three long-term agreements with the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sellers of the South Hub and North Hub gas projects in Indonesia to purchase LNG, strengthening its global LNG portfolio and expanding supply from the Southeast Asian country.

The agreements relate to LNG volumes from Eni-operated gas developments in the Kutei Basin and cover cumulative volumes of about 2 million tonnes per year.

Eni said LNG would be supplied through the existing Bontang LNG facilities in East Kalimantan, including the reactivation of one train that has been idle for several years.

The Italian energy group said the additional volumes would support its target of reaching more than 20 million tonnes per annum of contracted LNG supply by 2030.

The South Hub and North Hub projects are operated by Eni, which holds an average participating interest of more than 80% across the two hubs.

The company said the agreements support its strategy of combining upstream gas development, LNG infrastructure utilisation and access to global markets, while helping meet growing regional energy demand.

Eni has operated in Indonesia since 2001 and currently produces about 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the country, mainly from the Jangkrik and Merakes offshore fields in East Kalimantan.