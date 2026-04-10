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Subsea7 Nets Over $1.2M for Work at Petrobras’ Sépia 2 off Brazil

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(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a supermajor contract by Petrobras for the development of the Sépia 2 field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The contract, awarded following a competitive tender, covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines for the project.

The company deemed the contract as supermajor, meaning it exceeds $1.25 billion.

Sépia 2 is located about 280 km southeast of Rio de Janeiro in water depths of around 2,170 meters and forms part of a major expansion phase in Brazil’s pre-salt region.

Subsea7 said the scope includes work for 17 wells, including two tied to the Sépia 1 project, as well as a gas export line with 18 risers.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at the company’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Sutton, with offshore operations scheduled to start in 2029.

“This award strengthens Subsea7’s portfolio of projects in Brazil and reinforces our established relationship with Petrobras in the pre-salt. Through strong local content, disciplined execution and close collaboration, we support projects of national importance with predictable delivery. We thank Petrobras for their continued trust and look forward to the successful delivery of the Sépia 2 project,” said Yann Cottart, Senior Vice-President Brazil and Global Projects Centre West at Subsea7.

Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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