Petra Energy Secures Work Orders from Petronas for Sarawak Gas Project

Malaysia’s Petra Energy has secured work orders worth $75 million (RM 298 million) for services linked to a gas project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The contracts were awarded to Petra Resources, a subsidiary of Petra Energy, by Petronas Carigali under an existing pan-Malaysia offshore services agreement.

The work orders relate to the provision of hook-up and commissioning services for the Bintulu Integrated Facilities Rejuvenation Project Phase 2.

Scope of work includes procurement of bulk materials, engineering activities, and construction and commissioning services.

Petra Energy said the work orders, issued between December 2025 and January 2026, are part of a broader contract covering offshore maintenance, construction, modification and hook-up and commissioning services for Sarawak gas assets.

The company said the contracts are expected to contribute positively to earnings and net assets for the financial year ending December 2026 and beyond.

Petra Energy added that the work orders do not require shareholder or regulatory approvals and do not affect its share capital or ownership structure.