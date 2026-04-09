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Eni, NOC Find Gas in Offshore Libya Exploration Well

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(Credit: NOC)
(Credit: NOC)

Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Eni have made a new gas discovery in Area D, in the offshore area west of Libya.

The discovery follows the successful drilling of the 1-16/4 exploratory well in Contract Area 4/16, operated by Eni North Africa, about 95 km offshore.

Drilling reached a final depth of 10,458 feet, with testing in the Metloui reservoir indicating gas flow rates of 14 million cubic feet per day and 24 million cubic feet per day across two tests.

NOC said the well marks the final exploration well under contractual commitments tied to the development of offshore Area D, in line with an agreement signed in June 2008.

The discovery adds to Libya’s offshore gas potential as the country seeks to strengthen production and energy supply.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

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