Eni Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt, Eyes Fast-Track Development

Eni has made a gas and condensate discovery offshore Egypt, with preliminary estimates indicating about 2 trillion cubic feet of gas in place.

The discovery was made at the Denise W-1 exploration well in the Temsah concession in the Eastern Mediterranean, located around 70 km offshore in water depths of about 95 meters.

Eni reported that the find also contains around 130 million barrels of associated condensates and is located less than 10 km from existing infrastructure, enabling potential fast-track development through infrastructure synergies.

The company added that the reservoir is a high-quality gas-bearing sandstone with around 50 meters of net pay, similar to the nearby Temsah field, which has been producing since 2001.

The discovery follows a 20-year renewal of the Temsah concession agreed in July 2025 with Egyptian authorities, including Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company.

Eni operates the Denise Development Lease with a 50% working interest, alongside BP, with operations conducted through Petrobel, a joint venture between Eni and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.

The company said the discovery supports its strategy of near-field and infrastructure-led exploration aimed at boosting reserves and production in Egypt, where it has been active since 1954.

Eni reported equity production in Egypt of about 242,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.