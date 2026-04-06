SLB Expands Digital Operations Partnership with Azule Energy off Angola

SLB has signed a three-year agreement with Azule Energy to expand the use of its enterprise digital platform across the company’s operations in Angola.

The platform is expected to support execution reliability, accelerate decision-making and enhance operational consistency across Azule’s asset portfolio.

Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, operates a range of offshore assets in Angola and has been using SLB’s Delfi platform within its reservoir organization over the past two years.

SLB said the agreement extends the platform’s application to enterprise-scale operations, linking reservoir workflows with broader operational data environments over time.

“Azule operates large, complex energy assets where execution reliability and consistency matter. This agreement expands the use of an enterprise digital platform that connects workflows and data, strengthening and accelerating decision-making and improving execution predictability in support of reliable energy delivery in Angola,” said ND Maduemezia, president, Europe and Africa at SLB.

The platform will be supported by the SLB Luanda Performance Center, enabling local deployment and operation of digital solutions.

According to SLB, early deployments have shown operational gains, with integrated workflows, including DrillPlan well planning solutions, reducing planning cycles from days to hours while increasing automation.

The company added that the agreement positions Azule to adopt new digital and AI-enabled technologies as they develop, supporting ongoing performance improvements across its operations.