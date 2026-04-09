Israel Orders Restart of Ops at Karish Offshore Gas Platform

Israel's energy ministry said on Thursday that it had instructed Energean to begin resuming operations at the Karish natural gas platform off Israel's Mediterranean coast following the U.S. ceasefire with Iran.

The platform has been closed since February 28, when the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began, due to safety concerns.

Energean confirmed it had received notice from the energy ministry that would permit the safe restart and resumption of production and operations at its Karish site.

"Energean is working to safely restart production and resume normal operations in line with its operating procedures," it said.

Energean's London-listed shares rose 2.4% to 851 pence.

Last week, Israel's offshore Leviathan gas field also resumed operations after a month-long war shutdown.





(Reuters - Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)