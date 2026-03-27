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Eni Exits Consortium for Oil and Gas Exploration Offshore Israel

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© BreizhAtao - stock.adobe.com / AdobeStock
© BreizhAtao - stock.adobe.com / AdobeStock

Italian energy giant Eni has withdrawn from a consortium seeking offshore natural gas exploration licenses in Israel, leaving partners to pursue the process under a revised structure.

The consortium, which also includes Dana Petroleum and Ratio Energies, had been awarded six licenses in Cluster G as part of Israel’s fourth offshore licensing round launched in December 2022.

Eni, which had been expected to act as operator, notified Israel’s Petroleum Commissioner and consortium partners in October 2025 of its decision to exit.

Following the withdrawal, the remaining partners have been working to obtain the licenses under a different ownership structure, subject to regulatory approvals.

Dana Petroleum has confirmed its willingness to remain in the consortium and continue the licensing process, the partnership said.

The partnership is also assessing potential compensation that Eni may be required to pay as a result of its withdrawal.

The licenses, which include blocks 27, 28, 36, 37, 70 and 74, have not yet been granted by the authorities, and there is no certainty they will be awarded.

Middle East Industry News Activity Europe Asia Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

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