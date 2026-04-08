China Connects Its 'Deepest' Offshore Wind Farm to Grid

China Huaneng Group (CHNG) has connected the 504 MW offshore wind project off the Shandong Peninsula to the grid, which is now operating at full capacity.

The Huaneng Shandong Peninsula North offshore wind farm comprises 42 turbines of 12 MW each.

Located about 70 km offshore in water depths of 52 to 56 meters, the project is described as China’s deepest commercial offshore wind development.

CHNG said the wind farm is expected to generate around 1.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to saving about 500,000 tonnes of standard coal each year.

The project incorporates a four-pile jacket foundation design, with structures reaching up to 83.9 meters in height, enabling stable operations in deep-sea geological conditions.

The company said the development required solutions to challenges including complex seabed conditions, extreme weather and long-distance offshore construction.

It added that the project used the BeiDou navigation system to achieve millimetre-level positioning accuracy during pile installation, helping reduce installation time per turbine foundation from 48 hours to 29 hours.

The project also involved laying a 95.6-km subsea cable, supported by drone-assisted operations and magnetic field technology to guide installation.

CHNG said the project represents progress in deploying large-capacity turbines and advanced construction techniques in deep and far-sea environments, as the country continues to expand its offshore wind sector.