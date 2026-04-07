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SLB to Collaborate with Petronas Suriname

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Source: SLB
Source: SLB

SLB has signed an agreement between Petronas Suriname, a subsidiary of Petronas and Subsea Integration Alliance, comprising SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7.

The partnership aims to unlock resources in Suriname’s emerging frontier basin through innovative and cost-effective subsea solutions.

The agreement establishes a long-term framework for collaboration across the project lifecycle. This approach enables early involvement to co-develop and co-create cost-effective solutions, accelerate field development, and enhance project economics.

Under this framework, Subsea Integration Alliance may provide full engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) solutions for multiple discoveries in Suriname. The scope includes subsea production systems (SPS) as well as subsea umbilical, riser, and flowlines (SURF) components.

Offshore Offshore Energy Subsea Suriname ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

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