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GO Searcher Multi-Purpose Vessel Returns to Guice Offshore Fleet

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© Guice Offshore
© Guice Offshore

Guice Offshore, a leader in the offshore maritime mini supply vessel specialty market, announced the return of GO Searcher to its fleet, bringing the total number of Guice Offshore-owned vessels to 19.

The GO Searcher, which has played a role in pioneering aerospace operations since 2014, is a 170-ft. multi-purpose DP1 vessel featuring a helipad. She is dually certified Subchapter L&I, as well as approved for full international operations.

Currently outfitted to support aerospace recovery programs, military and government missions, and complex commercial projects, the GO Searcher also offers a large man-rated stern A-frame for aerospace and rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) launch/recovery, an integrated rail transfer system, heavy-duty winches, a covered recovery work area, and ample accommodations.

GO Searcher will be available for charter from Guice Offshore in late Summer 2026.

Vessels Industry News Activity Offshore Vessel Multi Purpose Vessels Maritime Defense

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