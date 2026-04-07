ABL Transports Northern Endeavour FPSO to Recycling Yard

ABL has completed its work scopes supporting the transportation of the Northern Endeavour floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel from Australia to a recycling facility in Denmark.

The project involved multiple phases, including wet tow preparation, disconnection and laydown of risers and moorings, and an unmanned tow from Australia to Singapore, followed by drydocking and modifications for onward transport.

ABL said it provided marine assurance and marine warranty survey services during the initial phase on behalf of Petrofac.

In the final phase, the company supported float-on operations onto the semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Hua Rui Long, dry transport from Singapore to Denmark, and subsequent float-off, wet tow and mooring at a recycling facility in Frederikshavn. This phase was carried out for the Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

The project involved coordination across ABL’s offices in Australia, Singapore, China, the UK and Germany, covering planning, review and survey oversight for the transport of the 274-metre vessel with a displacement of about 52,000 tonnes.

“This has been long journey for the FPSO, including multiple complex inshore, nearshore and offshore operations. I am proud to say that every step has been executed safely and in line with pre-approved plans. It has been a highly impressive cooperation by all parties involved with the project to achieve this successful outcome,” said Alex Harrison, global managing director for energy at ABL.