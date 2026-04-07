Aker BP Brings Symra Field On Stream Nine Months Early

Aker BP has started oil production from the Symra field in the North Sea nine months ahead of original schedule.

The field is estimated to contribute approximately 63 million barrels of oil equivalent to the Eiga area.

Symra is located approximately 7 km north-east of the Ivar Aasen platform and has been developed as the second subsea tie-back to Ivar Aasen.

Production will be partially processed at Ivar Aasen before final processing at Edvard Grieg. The development comprises four wells tied back via a subsea template.

Modifications have been carried out on both platforms to enable tie-in of the subsea infrastructure to Ivar Aasen and to increase processing capacity at Edvard Grieg.

“Symra shows what’s possible when strong partners work as one: safe delivery, high quality and faster execution. It’s also a step into a new part of the Eiga area and a new reservoir type on the Norwegian shelf, creating value for shareholders, partners and society,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

The development has been carried out in collaboration with several suppliers, including TechnipFMC which has delivered the subsea systems. Moreld Apply carried out modifications on the Edvard Grieg platform, while Aibel has performed the modifications on the Ivar Aasen platform.

Drilling operations have been undertaken by Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton through Aker BP’s drilling and wells alliance.

Symra is the sixth Aker BP-operated project sanctioned in 2022 to come on stream.

Aker BP is the operator of Symra (PL167/167B/167C) with partners Equinor (30%) and DNO Norge (20%).