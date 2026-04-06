Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean Boosts Backlog with $1B Drilling Rig Contract Awards

Published

Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured new rig contracts and extensions worth about $1 billion in backlog, while also retiring $358 million in senior secured notes as part of its deleveraging strategy.

The company was awarded a 1,095-day contract for the Transocean Barents semisubmersible with Vår Energi in Norway, at a day rate of $450,000. The contract is expected to begin by mid-second quarter 2027 and contribute around $490 million in backlog, excluding additional services. Options could extend the rig’s work into 2034.

In Brazil, the Deepwater Orion drillship secured a 1,095-day extension with Petrobras, adding about $420 million in backlog and keeping the rig contracted through March 2030.

The Deepwater Aquila drillship also received a 365-day extension with Petrobras, expected to add around $160 million in backlog and extend its contract to June 2028.

Separately, Transocean said it fully retired its 8.375% senior secured notes due 2028, known as Titan Notes, on March 20, using cash on hand and funds from a debt service reserve account.

The company said the move is expected to save about $39 million in interest expenses and forms part of its strategy to reduce debt and simplify its balance sheet.

Transocean expects to retire a total of about $750 million in debt during 2026, excluding any additional early repayments.

The company operates a fleet of 27 offshore drilling units, including 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment rigs.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe South America Oil and Gas Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

© Peter Adams / Adobe Stock

France Sets Forth 10GW Offshore Wind Tender in Larger...
West Polaris (Credit: Seadrill)

Seadrill’s West Polaris Drillship on Prolonged Stay with...
© Zacharias / Adobe Stock

UK Unveils Plans for 2027 Offshore Wind Leasing Round
Illustration © kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil, Halliburton Marks Automated Drilling Milestone...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OceanAlpha Shares USV Offerings at Oi26

OceanAlpha Shares USV Offering

Current News

Valaris Nets $447M Brazil Drillship Extension, Inks Suriname Collaboration Deal

Valaris Nets $447M Brazil Dril

SLB Expands Digital Operations Partnership with Azule Energy off Angola

SLB Expands Digital Operations

France Sets Forth 10GW Offshore Wind Tender in Larger Renewables Push

France Sets Forth 10GW Offshor

Seadrill’s West Polaris Drillship on Prolonged Stay with Petrobras off Brazil

Seadrill’s West Polaris Drills

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine