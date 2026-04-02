EnQuest Enters Malaysia with Cendramas Production Sharing Deal

EnQuest has signed a production sharing contract (PSC) for the Cendramas block offshore Malaysia, marking its entry into Southeast Asia.

The agreement, awarded by Petronas through Malaysia Petroleum Management, will see EnQuest hold a 25% participating interest via its affiliate EnQuest Petroleum Production Malaysia.

Medco Asia Pacific will operate the block with a 50% stake, while DIALOG Resources will hold the remaining 25% interest.

The participating interests will take effect from September 23, 2026, under the terms of the joint operating agreement and PSC.

The deal represents an expansion of EnQuest’s geographic footprint, as the London-listed company seeks to grow its upstream portfolio beyond its existing core regions.