Teledyne eXtreamer for Seismic Data Receives 2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award

Teledyne Geophysical Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, has announced that eXtreamer, its advanced small form factor seismic streamer, has received a 2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award, from the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). The award recognizes technologies that demonstrate advancement, uniqueness, and commercial impact within the offshore energy industry.

Developed in collaboration with Geometrics Inc., eXtreamer addresses the growing demand for ultra-high-resolution (UHR) and ultra‑ultra‑high‑resolution (UUHR) marine seismic data acquisition. The system combines a robust yet flexible streamer design with scalable electronics to support a wide range of survey configurations.

eXtreamer is engineered to handle the channel spacing, density, and bandwidth required by modern seismic standards, while maintaining exceptional durability in challenging environments. Its scalable, flexible design minimizes downtime, supports rapid deployment and redeployment across consecutive or concurrent projects, and lowers overall cost.

The OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award highlights technologies that are shaping the future of offshore energy. The eXtreamer system represents continued collaboration between Teledyne Geophysical Instruments and Geometrics to set new standards for performance, reliability, and operational efficiency in modern seismic data acquisition.