Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro to Conduct Site Investigation for South America’s First Offshore Wind Project

Published

Source: Fugro
Source: Fugro

Petrobras has selected Fugro to deliver a geotechnical site investigation for the Rio de Janeiro Offshore Wind Pilot Project, the first offshore wind development in South America to advance under a formal environmental licensing process.

The 18MW pilot marks an essential step in energy diversification as countries in the region begin to establish regulated pathways for the responsible development of offshore wind.

Working within a nearshore study area off São João da Barra, Fugro will acquire the geo‑data needed to inform safe and efficient design. Activities include soil sampling, in situ testing and laboratory analysis across four coastal and shallow‑water locations, along with onshore investigations to support cable landfall and routing. Field operations and analysis will begin in April and continue through Q3 2026, with final reporting scheduled for 2027.

The project stands to benefit from Fugro’s work on early‑stage offshore wind developments in emerging markets worldwide, ranging from initial pilot studies to full site characterization. For this effort, Fugro’s Brazil‑based teams will lead delivery, pairing nearshore operations from the Rio das Ostras hub with laboratory analysis at the Pinhais facility.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Geotechnical Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Tekmar Secures $2.6M Offshore Wind Contracts in Japan
© bphoto / Adobe Stock

UK's Wind Output Surge Softens Blow from Global Energy...
(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Secures Equinor Contracts for Uncrewed Vessel...
(Credit: ABP)

UK Grants $85M to Develop Port Talbot Floating Wind Hub

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Seequent Assesses Offshore Data Today to Prepare for Tomorrow

Seequent Assesses Offshore Dat

Current News

US Exempts Gulf of Mexico Drillers from Endangered Species Rules

US Exempts Gulf of Mexico Dril

Fugro to Conduct Site Investigation for South America’s First Offshore Wind Project

Fugro to Conduct Site Investig

Sarens Helps Atlantic Canada Bulk Terminal Undergo Adaptation as Hub for Offshore Wind

Sarens Helps Atlantic Canada B

Prysmian Shares North American Leadership Transitions

Prysmian Shares North American

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine