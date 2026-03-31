Prysmian Shares North American Leadership Transitions

Prysmian, a leader in energy and data wire and cabling solutions, recently announced changes to its leadership structure in North America to further strengthen the company’s market position in the region.

2025 marked the best year yet for Prysmian, with global revenues reaching USD$23.08 billion (€20 billion). North America’s net profit exceeded $9 billion, accounting for 40% of the company’s total sales. Over the past two years, Prysmian’s North American footprint has grown through the acquisitions of Encore Wire and Channell, adding over 3,000 employees and expanding the company’s product portfolio. As Prysmian continues its evolution from a cable manufacturer to a solutions provider, these partnerships unlock major energy priorities, including data centers, industry, and the strengthening of the U.S. power grid.

The North American market continues to expand across sectors: power consumption from data centers will jump 175% by 2030 (from 2023 levels), and U.S. power demand is expected to increase up to 3.5 percent annually through 2040, positioning Prysmian as a company poised to meet the cabling and solution demand that comes alongside these increases.

North America’s leadership changes include:

Matt Bedell, SVP of Power Distribution

Bedell will move from his role as Vice President of Specialties to his new position as Senior Vice President, Power Distribution. Bedell brings over twenty years of experience with Prysmian, having worked in various commercial, supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering roles across the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Lawrence Technological University and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Brian DiLascia, SVP of Digital Solutions

DiLascia, most recently responsible for Power Distribution within North America, will assume responsibility for Digital Solutions and the integration of Channell. During his 31-year career with Prysmian, DiLascia has held leadership roles across engineering, operations, and sales, and has served as vice president in multiple business units. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree from Cornell University.

Patrick Jacobi, VP of Specialties

Jacobi transitions from his role in Digital Solutions to lead North America’s Specialties business unit as Vice President. Jacobi has over 16 years of experience with Prysmian, where he has built a broad and impactful career across multiple business units. He has held leadership roles in Operations, Purchasing and Sourcing, Logistics, Supply Chain, and Product Management. Jacobi holds a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.

Petri Paasonen, VP of IT & Digital

Paasonen assumes a newly created role to set the digital strategy for North America as the region continues to grow. Paasonen began his career with Prysmian at the Pikkala plant in Finland. For the over 26 years, he has held various positions across the company, ultimately transitioning to IT management. Paasonen most recently served as Prysmian’s IT and Digital VP for Europe and the IT Director for Northern Europe and the UK. He will relocate to Texas later this year.

Matthew Wagner, VP of Corporate Affairs

Wagner has been promoted into the role of North America’s Vice President, Corporate Affairs, as Robert Hust retires in May. Wagner brings five years of progressive leadership within Prysmian’s legal & corporate affairs function. Since joining the company in 2021, he has overseen regional litigation, guided trade and regulatory compliance, supported HR and benefits matters, and served as lead counsel for PPL HVDC transmission projects. Before Prysmian, Wagner spent a decade as a partner at a national law firm, building expertise across litigation and compliance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and writing from Xavier University and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati.

All other North American leadership positions will remain unchanged, and Prysmian is committed to the North American market, ensuring our customers receive outstanding products and service tailored to their needs.