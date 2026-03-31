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Heerema Completes Installation of First Hornsea 3 Offshore Converter Station

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(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)
(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)
(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)
(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)
(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)
(Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors)

Heerema Marine Contractors has completed the installation of the Hornsea 3 first jacket and offshore converter station in the North Sea ahead of schedule, marking a milestone for the UK offshore wind project.

The work was carried out by the Sleipnir vessel, supported by a fleet including Bylgia, Kolga, Island Champion and Boulder, with project teams coordinating operations across engineering, marine and project management functions.

The company said the lifts were executed safely and efficiently under typical North Sea conditions, with close coordination between onshore teams and offshore crews.

The installation forms part of the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project being developed by Ørsted, with offshore converter platforms being built by Aibel.

Heerema said it will proceed with the installation of the second offshore converter station later this year as part of the project execution.

Hornsea 3, located about 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, is expected to have a capacity of 2.9 GW and supply electricity to more than three million UK homes once completed.

The project forms part of a wider offshore wind zone alongside Hornsea 1 and 2, with combined capacity exceeding 5 GW.

Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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