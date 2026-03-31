Golden Pass LNG Reaches First Production Milestone in US

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, has produced its first liquefied natural gas from the initial train of its export facility in Texas, marking a step toward full operations.

The project, located in Sabine Pass, has a total capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum across three liquefaction trains. The start of production is expected to pave the way for the first LNG cargo, with exports targeted to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

“First LNG is of a particular importance for one of the largest single investment decisions in U.S. LNG history. The operational phase and market entry of Golden Pass LNG will come at an important time when global energy security ranks very high on energy agendas worldwide. We look forward to the safe and successful start of export operations,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

Al-Kaabi added Golden Pass LNG was part of a wider QatarEnergy strategy for international investments planned over the past decade. It also represents a significant part of the plans announced by QatarEnergy in 2018 to invest $20 billion in the U.S. energy sector.

Golden Pass LNG is owned 70% by QatarEnergy and 30% by ExxonMobil, following a final investment decision of more than $10 billion taken in 2019.

The project is expected to supply global markets as demand for LNG continues to grow, particularly in Europe and Asia.