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Tenaris Expands Canada Footprint with AllTorque Acquisition Deal

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(Credit: Tenaris)
(Credit: Tenaris)

Tenaris has acquired the oilfield division of AllTorque, a manufacturer of tubular running technology, as it expands its services offering and footprint in Canada.

The company said the acquisition builds on an existing partnership and enhances its WISer solutions for Rig Direct customers, aiming to improve well integrity and operational efficiency.

Headquartered in Red Deer, Alberta, AllTorque has operated for nearly 30 years and specializes in torque-turn monitoring systems used on drilling rigs.

Tenaris said the technology, launched as a service in 2022, has supported the running of 23.5 million meters of oil country tubular goods across more than 5,000 jobs in North America, South America and Europe.

“This acquisition marks another important step in Tenaris’s ongoing commitment to Canada and further extends our differentiation as the country’s leading OCTG manufacturer, especially in areas requiring seamless products and proprietary connections, and where our Rig Direct services are provided,” said Martín Castro, Tenaris President in Canada.

According to Tenaris, it has invested more than $228 million (C$314 million) in its Canadian operations since 2020 and employs more than 1,200 people in the country.

Its operations include manufacturing at the Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre, as well as service centers in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Fort St. John, alongside facilities focused on accessories, coating and pipe threading, a commercial office in Calgary and a research and development center in Toronto.

Technology Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy Industry News Activity North America Tubular Solutions

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