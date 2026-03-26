Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strohm to Supply Insulated TCP Jumpers for Malaysia’s Offshore Project

Published

(Credit: Strohm)
(Credit: Strohm)

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm has secured a contract to supply insulated production jumpers for an offshore field extension project in Malaysia.

The scope includes two carbon fibre PA12 thermoplastic composite pipe production jumpers with a 7-inch internal diameter, to be deployed about 120 km offshore Sabah in water depths of around 1,350 metres. Installation is expected in 2027.

Strohm will supply the jumpers and associated equipment to Dynamic Ocean Sdn Bhd, which holds the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the project.

“This award marks another important step forward for our business in Southeast Asia, strengthening our position as a long-term partner in the region and demonstrating our customers’ confidence in our technology.

“As industrial growth across Asia continues and operators invest heavily in modern infrastructure and efficiency, we are pleased to continue supporting the end user with another contract award, reflecting the confidence customers place in our engineering expertise, commitment to quality, and our ability to deliver reliably at scale,” added Fabienne Ellington, Strohm’s vice president for Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Thermoplastic composite pipe is a non-metallic, corrosion-resistant solution designed for subsea applications including jumpers, flowlines and risers. The technology can be installed using smaller vessels, which the company said can reduce installation costs by up to 30%.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Asian Buyers Rush for Russian Oil Amid Supply Disruption
(Credit: GeoForce)

GeoForce Hooks Geotechnical Survey for Shetland Subsea...
© zhao dongfang / Adobe Stock

Rising Costs of War: Gulf Energy Infrastructure Stares...
(Credit: ScottishPower)

ScottishPower Secures $800M for UK Subsea Power Link

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

Tenaris Expands Canada Footprint with AllTorque Acquisition Deal

Tenaris Expands Canada Footpri

UK Unveils Plans for 2027 Offshore Wind Leasing Round

UK Unveils Plans for 2027 Offs

TotalEnergies to Review 2050 Net-Zero Targets as Energy Transition Slows

TotalEnergies to Review 2050 N

Asian Buyers Rush for Russian Oil Amid Supply Disruption

Asian Buyers Rush for Russian

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine