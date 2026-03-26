ExxonMobil, Halliburton Marks Automated Drilling Milestone off Guyana

Halliburton, in collaboration with ExxonMobil, Sekal, Noble, and the Wells Alliance Guyana team, has delivered a groundbreaking step forward in digital well construction to achieve the industry’s first fully automated geological well placement with complete rig automation in offshore Guyana.

The project combined rig automation, automated subsurface interpretation and well placement, and real-time hydraulics to establish a new benchmark for well construction performance, reservoir contact, and execution efficiency.

This achievement advances the FutureWell initiative in the Wells Alliance Guyana effort by unifying subsurface insight, automation, and rig systems to improve execution.

Halliburton used LOGIX orchestration and automated geosteering with the EarthStar ultra-deep resistivity service and Sekal’s DrillTronics to create an integrated closed-loop system.

The system steers the well within reservoir boundaries and autonomously optimizes drilling and tripping operations. Real-time optimization algorithms and geological inversion data inform automated rig control, hydraulics, and well placement within a single workflow to eliminate the traditional separation between subsurface interpretation and drilling execution.

“Our teams create new performance levels when subsurface insight, automation, and drilling systems operate through one closed-loop automation system. This breakthrough digital orchestration transforms execution efficiency and advances automated well construction from concept to field-proven results and sets the foundation for consistent well placement in the best rock every time,” said Jim Collins, vice president, Halliburton Sperry Drilling.

Halliburton product service lines and the Wells Alliance Guyana team executed the project through a highly integrated collaboration. Ongoing feedback loops between drilling, geology, and automation teams ensured reliable closed-loop performance throughout the effort.

“This achievement demonstrates how collaboration and advanced automation can transform well construction efficiency and reliability. It represents a significant step forward for Guyana’s energy development and the industry’s digital future,” added Rod Henson, vice president, Wells, ExxonMobil.

Halliburton’s LOGIX orchestration and Sekal’s DrillTronics solutions exceeded performance targets. The reservoir section finished about 15% ahead of plan, and tripping operations reduced time by about 33%.

The system demonstrated measurable efficiency gains of closed-loop automation beyond drilling. It also maintained precise well placement in challenging conditions and placed about 470 meters of the lateral section in the reservoir with active automated geosteering and inclination corrections during the run.