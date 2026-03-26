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Delfin LNG Nears FID as Pipeline Restart Awaits Approval

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(Credit: Delfin Midstream)
(Credit: Delfin Midstream)

A final investment decision is expected in the Delfin LNG project offshore Louisiana in the next few weeks, or at most months, according to Eduard Ruijs, head of investment for Vitol, a company that is investing in the project.

The 13.2 million metric tons project would have received financial approval sooner had the pipeline to take gas to the proposed floating LNG plant not exploded, Ruijs told Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

The pipeline, which ruptured on February 3, has since been repaired and is awaiting regulatory approval to restart flows. Once that is completed, a final decision will be made, Ruijs said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese)

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