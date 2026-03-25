SLB, NVIDIA Expand AI Collaboration to Scale Energy Applications

SLB has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to develop artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and models aimed at large-scale deployment in the energy industry.

The companies said the work will focus on modular data center design, development of an “AI Factory for Energy,” and accelerated computing capabilities across SLB’s digital platforms.

Under the agreement, SLB will act as a modular design partner for NVIDIA’s DSX AI factories, using offsite manufacturing to improve reliability, reduce costs and enable faster deployment and scaling of data centre capacity.

The companies will also develop an AI Factory for Energy, combining domain-specific generative AI models and industrial-scale agentic AI to support energy companies in scaling AI across their operations.

In addition, the collaboration will optimise processing of large datasets and AI models across SLB’s platforms using NVIDIA’s infrastructure, with the aim of improving performance and efficiency.

“The winners in AI will be companies with the best data, the deepest domain expertise and the ability to scale. By collaborating with NVIDIA to advance modular data-center construction and harness our domain expertise and digital platforms, we’re enabling the energy industry to deploy AI at scale and transform operational data into smarter decisions,” said Demos Pafitis, SLB’s chief technology officer.

"AI is becoming the engine of a new industrial revolution, and the energy industry is at its forefront. Building AI Factory infrastructure and domain models is needed to turn massive amounts of energy data into actionable insights and accelerate more efficient and sustainable energy systems,” added Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA.

The initiative builds on a collaboration between the two companies dating back to 2008, when NVIDIA’s accelerated computing was first used in SLB’s subsurface visualization and seismic imaging software.

In 2024, the companies expanded their work to include generative AI solutions integrated with SLB’s Delfi digital platform and Lumi data and AI platform.