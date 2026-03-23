Cadeler’s Nexra Secures New Taiwan Wind Farm Maintenance Campaign

Nexra, Cadeler’s operations and maintenance service platform, has secured an additional contract for an offshore wind campaign in Taiwan to be executed in 2026.

The contract covers operations and maintenance work on two offshore wind farms and will be carried out using Cadeler’s wind installation vessel Wind Maker. The campaign is expected to run for approximately three to four months.

The client was not disclosed.

The award follows another recent Nexra contract for a separate O&M campaign also to be performed by Wind Maker.

Nexra was established in 2025 as Cadeler’s dedicated service platform for offshore wind operations and maintenance, targeting the growing aftermarket segment as more wind farms enter the operational phase globally.

“Securing campaigns like this reflects our ability to mobilize quickly where and when our clients need us. With a versatile fleet operating around the world, we can respond on short notice and execute safely and efficiently across different jurisdictions. This flexibility allows us to support the operational phase of offshore wind farms while maintaining high utilization across our fleet,” said Jacob Gregersen, Cadeler’s Chief Growth Officer.

The company said demand for maintenance and major component replacement is increasing, particularly for larger turbines in the 10-15 MW range, with the O&M segment accounting for about one fifth of Cadeler’s revenue in 2025.

“As offshore wind markets mature, the need for reliable, high-capacity service support increases. With our modern fleet and established presence in Asia-Pacific, we are well positioned to support clients not only during installation, but throughout the operational life of their assets,” added Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler’s CEO.