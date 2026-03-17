SLB OneSubsea Awarded Integrated EPC Contract by CNOOC

SLB has announced that its OneSubsea™ joint venture has been awarded a multi-well, integrated engineering, production, and construction (EPC) contract by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The contract encompasses 20 wells and covers the delivery of integrated subsea production systems for the deepwater Kaiping 18-1 field development in the South China Sea.

Under the contract, SLB OneSubsea will deliver standardized subsea production technology that includes dual electric submersible pump (ESP), gas lift and gas injection horizontal trees, manifolds, connectors, and control systems, along with installation and commissioning support.

"This award highlights the continued adoption of our standardized subsea systems, and the efficiency gains they can deliver on complex multi well projects," said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea. “By applying proven designs and working closely with regional partners, we can help streamline execution and support effective delivery for CNOOC.”

SLB OneSubsea’s standardized and simplified subsea architecture is designed to reduce system complexity, drive operational efficiencies, and support future field expansions. The integrated delivery model also helps to compress installation schedules and minimize offshore vessel requirements.

Project execution will leverage collaboration with regional partners to support in-country manufacturing and supply-chain capability, contributing to efficient delivery and providing continuity for future subsea developments.



