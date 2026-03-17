bp Confirms New Gas Consortium Project Startup in Angola

bp has confirmed start-up of gas production from the Quiluma field, part of the New Gas Consortium (NGC) in Angola, as reported by operator Azule Energy. This milestone continues the strong delivery of project start-ups and exploration discoveries for Azule Energy – a 50:50 joint venture between bp and Eni.

Initial production from the Quiluma field is expected to be 150 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day and ramp up to 330mmscf per day by the end of 2026.

The NGC project is Angola’s first non-associated gas development. Gas is produced from the shallow water offshore Quiluma field, which is treated at an onshore processing facility and then delivered to the Angola LNG plant for export.

Azule Energy is operator of the NGC, with a 37.4% participation, in partnership with Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) with 31%, Sonangol E&P with 19.8% and TotalEnergies with 11.8% and ANPG as the National Concessionaire.

In November 2025, the partners inaugurated the project’s gas treatment plant at a ceremony in Soyo, northern Angola.

The NGC start-up is the latest in a series of upstream successes for Azule Energy. In July 2025, production began from the Agogo field at the Agogo Integrated West Hub (Agogo IWH) project, in block 15/06, offshore Angola. It also announced the start-up of the Ndungu development in February 2026.

Since the beginning of 2025, Azule Energy has announced four hydrocarbon discoveries: the Algaita-01 well and Gajajeira-01 gas find in Angola and the Volans-1X and Capricornus-1X discoveries in Namibia’s Orange Basin.

bp announced 12 discoveries in 2025 across several basins. It also started up seven major upstream projects in the same time period – five ahead of schedule – in Trinidad and Tobago (2), the UK North Sea, Egypt, Mauritania and Senegal and Gulf of America (2) – contributing to its plan to deliver 10 major project startups globally by the end of 2027.



