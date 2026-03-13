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Seadrill Appoints New CEO

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(Credit: Seadrill)
(Credit: Seadrill)

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has appointed Samir Ali as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Effective immediately, Samir Ali will step up from its Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) position to its new role, succeeding Simon Johnson.

Ali has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of the company since August 2022. Prior to joining Seadrill, Ali was with Diamond Offshore, most recently serving as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

He previously held roles as a Debt and Equity Investment Portfolio Manager at Bain Capital and as an Investment Banker at Simmons & Company.

“The Board is confident that Samir is the right leader to guide Seadrill forward. Since joining the company, he has demonstrated strong leadership, deep industry knowledge, and a clear commitment to operational excellence. We look forward to working closely with him as Seadrill continues to build on its strong foundation. I stand ready to provide Samir whatever support he needs as he makes this transition to CEO,” said Julie J. Robertson, Chair of the Board of Seadrill.

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