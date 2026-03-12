Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

TotalEnergies Output Down 15% Due to Iran War

Published

© chanjoak1 / Adobe Stock
© chanjoak1 / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies has lost 15% of its oil and gas output as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran shuts fields across the Middle East, including in the UAE, Qatar and Iraq, the French oil major said on its investor website.

That output accounts for about 10% of Total's upstream cash flow, it added.

The statement became the first confirmation of widespread output outages in the UAE due to the crisis. Qatar and Iraq have previously announced production cuts, but the UAE has not released any official information.

Total said its offshore production in the UAE is shut. The UAE produces around half its oil output from offshore fields.

The French firm added that income from an $8 per barrel rise in oil prices that has occurred as a consequence of the war would more than offset the loss of output in the Middle East this year as it brings online additional production elsewhere.

Operations at its SATORP refinery in Saudi Arabia are normal, it added.

The impact of shutdowns in Qatar of liquefied natural gas production are limited to two million tonnes of LNG for Total.


(Reuters - Reporting by America Hernandez; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Makini Brice and Jan Harvey)

Offshore Production Oil and Gas War Iran

Related Offshore News

© Nightman1965 / Adobe Stock

Oil Prices Go Up 6% as Hormuz Shipping Crisis Deepens
© lempix.photos / Adobe Stock

Governments Move to Shield Economies as Oil Jumps 25%
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Kuwait Declares Force Majeure, Cuts Oil Output Amid Gulf...
© htrnr / Adobe Stock

Oil companies reject Trump Administration's Alaska...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

Equinor CEO: We Have No Spare Capacity for Oil and Gas

Equinor CEO: We Have No Spare

TotalEnergies Output Down 15% Due to Iran War

TotalEnergies Output Down 15%

Boskalis Subsea Services Secures Decom Work for Shell

Boskalis Subsea Services Secur

Petronas Makes New Hydrocarbon Discovery in Southeast Asia

Petronas Makes New Hydrocarbon

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine