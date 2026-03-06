NSTA Grants Consent to Build Carbon Storage Appraisal Well

Carbon storage in the UK has taken another step forward after the NSTA granted consent to drill a carbon storage appraisal well which could become a build-out of the Endurance project off the coast of Teesside.

It is another important step forward in helping the growing industry reach first injection and meet government targets of storing 100 million tons of CO2 per year, which the Climate Change Committee calculates is vital for the UK to meet net zero by 2050.

The government signaled its support by committing up to USD$28.95 billion (£21.7 billion) in funding for the industry, which could create 50,000 jobs in the long-term.

The NSTA is currently offering 14 locations in the UK’s second carbon storage licensing round building on the 21 licences awarded in the first round in 2023.

The Endurance project, off the coast of Teesside, was awarded the first carbon storage permit in December 2024, with HyNet in the East Irish Sea, awarded three permits in April 2025.

The appraisal well which is managed by NZNSS Ltd on CS license CS006 in the Southern North Sea is due to spud on March 7 and drilling and the comprehensive data acquisition and analysis program is scheduled to take approximately 90 days in total. The consent term is two years.