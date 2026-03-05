Chevron Hires Hanwha Ocean for Leviathan Expansion Module Fabrication

Hanwha Ocean has been awarded a module fabrication contract for the Leviathan Expansion Project by Chevron Mediterranean, supporting plans to increase production from the offshore gas field in Israel.

The project involves fabrication of additional modules to be integrated into the existing Leviathan production platform, which is located about 10 km offshore Dor, Israel. The expansion aims to increase production capacity from the field to meet growing energy demand in Israel and regional markets.

Hanwha Ocean said it has been supporting Chevron on the project’s development since the third quarter of 2024, providing constructability input ahead of the fabrication award.

“We are honored to be awarded the Leviathan Expansion Project Module Fabrication and will remain fully committed to its safe, successful execution, reinforcing our long-term partnership with Chevron,” said Philippe Levy, President of Energy Plant Unit at Hanwha Ocean.

Chevron and its partners reached a final investment decision in January 2026 to expand the Leviathan production platform, one of the largest gas developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The expansion project includes drilling three additional offshore wells, installing new subsea infrastructure and enhancing treatment facilities on the platform. The development is expected to increase total gas delivery from the Leviathan reservoir to about 21 billion cubic meters per year.

The Leviathan expansion project is expected to come online toward the end of the decade.

Chevron Mediterranean Limited operates the Leviathan field with a 39.66% working interest, alongside partners NewMed Energy with 45.34% and Ratio Energies with 15%. The company also operates other Eastern Mediterranean assets including the Tamar gas field offshore Israel and the Aphrodite gas field offshore Cyprus.