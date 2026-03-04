Japan’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial Operations

Japan’s largest offshore wind farm, the 220 MW Kitakyushu Hibikinada, has started commercial operations.

The offshore wind farm, consisting of 25 turbines with 9.6 MW capacity each, entered commercial operations on March 2, 2026.

Located offshore of Wakamatsu Ward in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, the wind farm is expected to generate approximately 500 million kWh of electricity annually.

The project is operated by Hibiki Wind Energy, whose shareholders include Kyuden Mirai Energy., Electric Power Development (J-Power), Hokutaku, Saibu Gas and Kraftia.

The project was initiated after the operator was selected in February 2017 through the City of Kitakyushu’s public call for the installation and operation of the Hibikinada Offshore Wind Power Generation Facility. Following surveys and preparations, construction began on March 13, 2023.