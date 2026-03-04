Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Japan’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial Operations

Published

(Credit: Hibiki Wind Energy)
(Credit: Hibiki Wind Energy)

Japan’s largest offshore wind farm, the 220 MW Kitakyushu Hibikinada, has started commercial operations.

The offshore wind farm, consisting of 25 turbines with 9.6 MW capacity each, entered commercial operations on March 2, 2026.

Located offshore of Wakamatsu Ward in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, the wind farm is expected to generate approximately 500 million kWh of electricity annually.

The project is operated by Hibiki Wind Energy, whose shareholders include Kyuden Mirai Energy., Electric Power Development (J-Power), Hokutaku, Saibu Gas and Kraftia.

The project was initiated after the operator was selected in February 2017 through the City of Kitakyushu’s public call for the installation and operation of the Hibikinada Offshore Wind Power Generation Facility. Following surveys and preparations, construction began on March 13, 2023.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine Delivers First Supa Swath CTVs to...
(Credit: RWE / Photographer: Niklas Marc Heinecke)

First Turbine Goes Up at Denmark’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm
(Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium Delivers Next-Gen WTIV Newbuild to Maersk...
(Credit: CS Wind)

EEW, CS Wind Deliver First Offshore Wind Monopiles for...

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

Hydromea, Equinor Achieve World’s First Wireless Broadband Data Transfer from Seabed to Cloud

Hydromea, Equinor Achieve Worl

Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill, Hanwha Drilling to Develop Remote Dynamic Positioning Technology

Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill,

CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s Crew Change Contract for Brazilian Field

CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s

Strategic Marine Delivers First Supa Swath CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Strategic Marine Delivers Firs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine