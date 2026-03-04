Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Velesto Gets Shell’s Deepwater Job Offshore Malaysia

© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock
Malaysia’s oil and gas services firm Velesto has secured two contracts from Sabah Shell Petroleum Company (SSPC), a subsidiary of Shell, to support its deepwater operations offshore Sabah in Malaysia.

The contracts were awarded to Velesto’s subsidiary, Velesto Workover, and cover comprehensive maintenance services for top tension risers at a tension leg platform operated by Sabah Shell Petroleum.

The work will be delivered in partnership with Velesto’s principal, INVX Asia Pacific.

Velesto said the multi-year contracts support its strategy to expand integrated maintenance and engineering offerings within the upstream energy sector, working in collaboration with INVX.

“We thank SSPC for their continued trust in Velesto. This reflects our expertise to support their offshore activities and our consistent focus on safe and efficient operations. These projects help support the Group’s long-term resilience by diversifying into a broader range of services,” said Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim, President of Velesto.

