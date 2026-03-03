Arabian Drilling Reactivates Fleet as GCC Offshore Contract Starts

Arabian Drilling has reactivated two rigs that were recalled in the fourth quarter of 2025 and launched its first international offshore contract within the Gulf Cooperation Council region-based company.

The Saudi Arabia-based contractor said one offshore and one land rig have resumed operations and are now fully operational and generating revenue, stating that a third land rig was scheduled to start operations on March 2.

The full financial impact of the reactivations is expected to be reflected by the second quarter of 2026.

With the additional land rig returning to service, offshore fleet utilization will reach 91%, while total fleet utilization will rise to 82%.

The remaining offshore rig recalled in the fourth quarter is scheduled for deployment in early second quarter 2026, which would lift offshore utilization to 100%.

The three recalled rigs carry remaining contract values totaling approximately 1.5 billion Saudi riyals ($400 million) and add an average of 20 active rig years to the company’s backlog.

Arabian Drilling also confirmed the start of its first international offshore contract in the GCC region. The contract, focused primarily on exploration activities, includes an initial allocation of 75 million riyals for preliminary drilling over a five- to seven-month period. Any extension will depend on the results of the exploratory operations.

“The successful reactivation of our recalled rigs, combined with the launch of our first international offshore contract within the GCC, marks an important milestone in Arabian Drilling’s recovery journey.

“These achievements reflect the strength of our operational capabilities, the trust of our clients, and the dedication of our teams across the region. As we progress toward 100% offshore utilization and strengthen our international footprint, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, supporting our customers’ ambitions, and advancing our long-term strategy,” said Fahad Albani, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling.