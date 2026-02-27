Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Panoro to Bid in Equatorial Guinea Oil and Gas Auction after Block G Boost

Published

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Africa-focused Panoro Energy will take part in Equatorial Guinea's oil and gas auction in April as it hunts for new assets after increasing its stake in the country's offshore Block G, its executive chairman said on Friday.

Panoro this week acquired an additional 40.3% interest in Block G from Kosmos Energy, making it the largest shareholder in the block, which is operated by Trident Energy.

Block G contains the Ceiba field and the Okume complex, both linked to a single floating production storage and offloading unit for export.

"We will definitely have a look on some of those blocks in the auction because we think some of them have very exciting potential," Julien Balkany said in a telephone interview.

An OPEC member, Equatorial Guinea is seeking to reverse years of stagnant crude output and position itself as a regional gas hub.

U.S. oil major Chevron recently committed to developing gas projects in the Central African nation, while ConocoPhillips is also active there.

Beyond Block G, Panoro wants to fast-track development of its EG-23 block, where it is the operator, given its proximity to the Alba oil and gas complex.

"We clearly see EG-23 with the Estrella discovery as being one of the rough diamonds in our portfolio," Balkany said.

With producing assets in Gabon, Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea, the company is aiming to triple production to more than 30,000 barrels of oil per day by 2030.

In Gabon, Panoro and its partners will drill four production wells this year at the Mabomo platform in its offshore Dussafu Marin permit.

"Later this year we will take a decision on the development plan and final investment decision for the exciting Bourdon discovery also in Dussafu," Balkany said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf. Editing by Mark Potter)

Industry News Activity Oil and Gas Arica

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cheniere Energy)

US DOE Green Light Set to Make Corpus Christi Second...
(Credit: Halliburton)

Halliburton Launches RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing...
(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Beats Revenue Forecast
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Eyes Comeback in Venezuela as Sanctions Ease

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

Panoro to Bid in Equatorial Guinea Oil and Gas Auction after Block G Boost

Panoro to Bid in Equatorial Gu

US DOE Green Light Set to Make Corpus Christi Second Largest US LNG Scheme

US DOE Green Light Set to Make

TotalEnergies Eyes Long-Term LNG Supply from Alaska LNG Project

TotalEnergies Eyes Long-Term L

Fugro’s CFO Steps Down

Fugro’s CFO Steps Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine