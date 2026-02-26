Eidesvik Offshore’s PSV to Stay a Little Longer with Aker BP

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has extended a contract for Eidesvik Offshore’s platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Prince.

The firm period for the PSV has been extended with approximately two months, and will run to end of April 2026. No additional details about the contract were disclosed.

Viking Prince is a 2012-built platform supply vessel (PSV), with a deck area of around 1 050 m2.

The 89.6 meters-long, liquified natural gas (LNG)-fueled vessel was upgraded to battery hybrid system and a shore power system in January 2022.