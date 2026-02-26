Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Offshore’s PSV to Stay a Little Longer with Aker BP

Published

Viking Prince PSV (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)
Viking Prince PSV (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has extended a contract for Eidesvik Offshore’s platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Prince.

The firm period for the PSV has been extended with approximately two months, and will run to end of April 2026. No additional details about the contract were disclosed.

Viking Prince is a 2012-built platform supply vessel (PSV), with a deck area of around 1 050 m2.

The 89.6 meters-long, liquified natural gas (LNG)-fueled vessel was upgraded to battery hybrid system and a shore power system in January 2022.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Platform Supply Vessel PSV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: METLEN)

Shell, METLEN Sign LNG Supply and Trading Deal
(Credit: Glo Marine)

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in New Vessel Retrofit Hub in...
Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration Nets Contract Extension for Seismic...
(Credit: Jifmar Group)

Jifmar, Seavium Partner to Roll Out AI Across Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

IMCA Enhances Digital Learning Hub

IMCA Enhances Digital Learning

Altech Introduces New Pluggable Terminal Block Range

Altech Introduces New Pluggabl

BOEM Advances Leasing Process for Offshore California

BOEM Advances Leasing Process

Shell Troubleshoots Subsea Equipment at Ormen Lange Oil Field

Shell Troubleshoots Subsea Equ

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine