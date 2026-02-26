Halliburton Launches RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing Service

Halliburton has launched the RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing and Intercept Service, a magnetic ranging solution designed to improve speed, accuracy and automation in geothermal well development.

The new service, part of Halliburton’s RangeStar magnetic ranging portfolio, is aimed at complex geothermal environments and is designed to support faster and more accurate well placement through integrated operations.

According to the company, the service reduces decision time from hours to minutes, supports detection distances of up to 130 meters, and improves accuracy across formations and depths.

Configured as an all-inclusive bottomhole assembly, the system enables both short- and long-distance detection in a single configuration, unlike traditional approaches that require multiple tools. Halliburton said faster ranging decisions and reduced tool complexity can help lower execution risk and improve subsurface precision.

The service was developed using established ranging and drilling optimization technologies and allows operators to acquire high-quality data closer to the bit while maintaining hole cleaning and stable drilling conditions.

“With the RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing and Intercept Service, Halliburton redefines how geothermal operators approach well intercepts and magnetic ranging operations. The service brings together proven technologies in a unified solution designed to improve accuracy and strengthen overall well execution,” said Jim Collins, vice president, Halliburton Sperry Drilling.

The RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing and Intercept Service integrates with Halliburton’s iStar intelligent drilling and logging platform, the LOGIX automation and remote operations solutions, and the iCruise intelligent rotary steerable system, supporting connected workflows and automation-driven ranging operations.