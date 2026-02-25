Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Eyes Comeback in Venezuela as Sanctions Ease

Published

(Credit: Saipem)
(Credit: Saipem)

Italian oil contractor Saipem is ready to resume activities in Venezuela for both offshore and onshore projects after the easing of U.S. sanctions, Chief Executive Alessandro Puliti said on Wednesday.

"Things in Venezuela are changing very quickly. It's a country where we worked a lot in the past, and we are ready to return as soon as there is demand from clients," Puliti said in a post-results call.

The United States relaxed sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector earlier this month, issuing two general licenses that allow global energy companies to operate oil and gas projects in the OPEC member and for other companies to negotiate contracts to bring in fresh investments.

Puliti also gave an update on the restart of the Mozambique LNG project for French oil major TotalEnergies.

"Currently, we are revisiting purchase orders and subcontracts to reflect escalation and resumption costs, but this process will not be completed by the end of the first quarter of this year," Puliti said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Industry News Activity Europe South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Saipem 12000 drillship (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Maintenance System on...
Transocean Barents rig used for drilling ops at Neptun Deep (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Romgaz)

Romgaz Prepared to Cover Neptun Deep Costs, CEO Says
Aker Wayfarer (Credit: AKOFS Offshore)

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel Deal with Petrobras
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Turkey Objects to Greece’s Chevron Energy Deal in Eastern...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Petrobras Awards Acteon Mooring Services Contract

Petrobras Awards Acteon Moorin

Saipem Acquisition of the Deep Value Driller Drillship Not Completed

Saipem Acquisition of the Deep

Saipem Eyes Comeback in Venezuela as Sanctions Ease

Saipem Eyes Comeback in Venezu

QatarEnergy Selects Technip Energies JV for North Field West Expansion Work

QatarEnergy Selects Technip En

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine