Worley Gets Denmark’s Hydrogen Transmission Network Job

Worley Limited has been awarded a five-year engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract by Energinet Brint to support Phase 1 of Denmark’s Hydrogen Backbone pipeline.

The Danish Hydrogen Backbone 1 project will establish a national hydrogen transmission network linking large-scale green hydrogen production from wind and solar in Denmark to Germany and wider European markets, supporting Europe’s energy supply.

Under the contract, Worley will provide EPCM services for about 41 km of new hydrogen pipeline and the conversion of approximately 89 km of existing natural gas pipeline, along with adjacent infrastructure supporting Denmark’s future hydrogen network.

The project will be led from Denmark and supported by Worley teams across the Nordic region, the United Kingdom and the company’s Global Integrated Delivery team in India. Commissioning of Danish Hydrogen Backbone 1 is currently expected by late 2030.

“This contract advances a foundational project in Europe’s emerging hydrogen economy and demonstrates Worley’s EPCM capabilities for critical infrastructure at scale. It also strengthens our position in the Nordics - creating a platform for long-term growth with customers advancing decarbonization across the region,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.