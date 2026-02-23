Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GLO Marine to Invest $7M in New Vessel Retrofit Hub in Romania

(Credit: Glo Marine)
Retrofit specialist GLO Marine has announced a $7 million (€6 million) investment in a new integrated assembly and production facility in Galați, Romania, as it seeks to expand its end-to-end vessel upgrade and decarbonization capabilities.

The new facility will allow the company to engineer, fabricate, pre-assemble and integrate complex retrofit systems under a coordinated delivery model. Construction is underway, with completion scheduled by the end of the year and production set to begin in February 2027.

The project is expected to create around 40 skilled technical roles, including welders, electricians and integration specialists.

GLO Marine said the expansion comes as vessel upgrade projects become more electrically driven and structurally complex, particularly in decarbonization and offshore mobilization scopes, increasing the importance of integrated execution capability.

The Galați unit will support fabrication of steel structures, piping systems, skids and modules, as well as electrical panels and switchboards. It will also produce pre-integrated decarbonization packages, including shore power (OPS) and hybrid-ready systems.

(Credit: GLO Marine)

By bringing mechanical fabrication and electrical integration in-house, the company said it aims to reduce interface risks, shorten onboard installation windows and increase control over quality and delivery schedules.

“Our ambition is not just growth, but leadership. We are building GLO Marine to become a benchmark for quality and reliability in end-to-end vessel upgrades. Leadership in this space requires full control over the execution chain - from engineering to final delivery. This investment strengthens our ability to set uncompromising standards and guarantee the predictability and execution certainty our clients expect from a top-tier partner,” said Alin Pohilca, Operations Director and Shareholder.

The investment marks a step in GLO Marine’s strategy to enhance operational autonomy and position itself in an EPC-style role, managing technically demanding retrofit and upgrade projects across European and international markets.

