Victoria’s First Offshore Wind Auction Slated for August

The Australian Government is progressing the state of Victoria’s offshore wind industry with Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio announcing the Request for Tender (RFP) for Victoria’s first offshore wind industry auction which will open in August 2026 for an initial 2 gigawatts (GW) of capacity.

In December, Australia’s Energy Ministers provided support for the Electricity Services Entry Mechanism (ESEM), providing a pathway for new renewable energy projects, including offshore wind. Work continues with industry and the Commonwealth to finalize the design of the ESEM and Victoria’s auction process to ensure a competitive and successful auction.

Victoria has some of the best offshore wind resources in the world – being able to harness this energy will further diversify and stabilize the state’s power supply, helping power the state as its ageing coal-fired generators retire.

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio, said: “We want to give industry the certainty it needs to invest and help us keep building the renewable energy Victoria needs to push down energy bills.”



