Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nam Cheong Sells 3,000 DWT Platform Support Vessel for $19.8m

Published

© Nam Cheong Limited
© Nam Cheong Limited

Nam Cheong Limited, one of Southeast Asia’s leading Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) providers based in Sarawak, Malaysia, has announced that the Group has entered into a sales agreement with an Indonesian customer to sell one 11-year-old 3,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) platform support vessel (PSV) for $19.8 million.

The vessel sale is part of the Group’s fleet reprofiling initiatives and is expected to contribute positively soto the Group’s earnings for the financial year ending 2026. Vessel delivery is expected to be concluded in 1Q2026, and net proceeds will be allocated for debt repayment and working capital needs.

The vessel is sold to an Indonesian customer for immediate deployment to support ongoing operations. This transaction aligns with the pickup in offshore activities in Indonesia, where investments in upstream oil and gas (O&G) reached a decade high of $7.19 billion in 1H2025, up 28.6%
y-o-y.

Following the vessel sale, Nam Cheong will manage a total of 36 OSVs with an average vessel age of nine years. The relatively young fleet provides the Group with a long runway to generate recurring income from charter contracts, or monetization at opportune times to advance capital recycling.

Globally, the OSV market reached $4.73 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow at a 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2025 and 2034, reaching $9.75 billion by 2034.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Platform Support Vessel Offshore Support Vessel Southeast Asia

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/Lukasz Z

BOEM Invites Public Input on Potential Offshore Oil...
(Credit: Vard)

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of CSOV Newbuild from Vard
© sauloangelo - stock.adobe.com

Petrobras Signs $521M Contracts for Gas Carriers, Barges...
(Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher Backs US Autonomous Vessel Firm Ocean Aero

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Victoria’s First Offshore Wind Auction Slated for August

Victoria’s First Offshore Wind

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Potential Alaska Minerals Lease Sale

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Pot

Nam Cheong Sells 3,000 DWT Platform Support Vessel for $19.8m

Nam Cheong Sells 3,000 DWT Pla

ExxonMobil Picks Sentinel Proactive System to Guard Guyana’s Gas Pipeline

ExxonMobil Picks Sentinel Proa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine