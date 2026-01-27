Chevron-Led Joint Venture Discovers Hydrocarbons Offshore Nigeria

A joint venture between Nigeria’s state oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has confirmed hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones following the drilling of the Awodi-07 appraisal and exploration well in the shallow waters offshore western Niger Delta.

The Awodi-07 well was drilled by CNL, operator of the NNPC/Chevron joint venture, as part of efforts to further delineate and unlock hydrocarbon potential within the venture’s asset portfolio. Drilling began in late November 2025 and was completed in mid-December 2025, with operations carried out in compliance with approved operational and regulatory standards.

Following testing, logging and data acquisition, the well was safely secured, marking the completion of the drilling program. NNPC said the results were encouraging and confirmed a significant presence of hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones.

The discovery strengthens confidence in the underlying asset and reinforces the prospectivity of the area, highlighting the effectiveness of disciplined exploration and technical evaluation, the company said.

“The success of the Awodi-07 well further reinforces the strength of the NNPC /CNL Joint Venture and our shared commitment to responsibly growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves. This achievement aligns squarely with our strategic priorities of increasing production, enhancing national energy security, and delivering sustainable value for the Nigerian people,” said Bashir Bayo Ojulari, NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer.

NNPC and CNL operate several oil and gas assets in Nigeria’s Niger Delta under a joint venture structure in which Chevron holds a 40% interest and NNPC owns the remaining stake.

The partners aim to increase oil production to about 146,000 barrels per day through the collaboration, supporting government revenues, employment and Nigeria’s energy supply.