Blackstone Considers $5b Sale of Beacon Offshore Energy

Published

Blackstone is in talks to sell its Beacon Offshore Energy, which operates oil and gas assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for more than $5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The asset manager has begun early talks with investment banks about a possible listing of the company as soon as the first quarter, the report said.

The Houston-based company is likely to draw interest from major Gulf of Mexico producers, the people said.

Beacon Offshore Energy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reuters)

Current News

