Murphy Oil's Drilling Ops in Africa Yield Non-Commercial Hydrocarbons Find

Oil and gas firm Murphy Oil has found non-commercial hydrocarbons in a well offshore Côte d’Ivoire in Africa.

The Civette-1X well reached a total depth of 13,950 feet (4,252 meters) and encountered non-commercial hydrocarbons across multiple intervals.

Murphy Oil, together with its partner Société Nationale d’Opérations Pétrolières de la Côte d’Ivoire (PETROCI), said it will continue its exploration program in Côte d’Ivoire with the Caracal and Bubale prospects, both targeting independent plays with significant resource potential.

Murphy holds a 90% working interest in Block CI-502 and acts as the operator. PETROCI holds the remaining 10%.

“A key outcome at Civette is that we confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons in this frontier play - a meaningful success in early-stage exploration. While Civette did not meet commercial thresholds, the well provided insights that strengthen our subsurface understanding for the potential of the basin and inform the remaining prospectivity on the CI-502 Block,” said Eric Hambly, President and Chief Executive Officer.