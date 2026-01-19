Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Grupo Carso Buys Out Lukoil in Ichalkil, Pokoch Oil Fields

© piter2121 - stock.adobe.com
Mexican conglomerate Grupo Carso, controlled by magnate Carlos Slim, will buy out Lukoil to hold a full stake in the Ichalkil and Pokoch offshore oil fields, the firm said in a filing on Monday.

In the deal, Grupo Carso will buy Lukoil subsidiary Fieldwood Mexico for $270 million, along with paying off $330 million of Fieldwood's debt to its parent firm, Carso said.

Slim, whose business empire already spans telecommunications, banking, insurance, retail and hospitality, has ventured into energy in recent years, including tying up deals with state-owned Pemex.

Carso had initially bought a 50% stake in the fields, a 58-square-kiolmeter block off the coast of Campeche, from Petrobal in 2024.

(Reuters)

