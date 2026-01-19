Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Smulders to Deliver Jacket Foundation for French Offshore Wind Substation

Published

(Credit: Smulders)
(Credit: Smulders)

Engineering firm Smulders has been selected by Chantiers de l’Atlantique to execute the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the offshore substation jacket foundation for the 600MW Dunkerque offshore wind farm in France.

The jacket foundation will support the offshore substation for the project, with France’s electricity transmission operator RTE acting as the end client.

Final assembly and delivery are scheduled to take place at Smulders’ French yard in Fos-sur-Mer.

Smulders’ scope includes detailed engineering, procurement and construction of the jacket foundation, drawing on its experience delivering complex offshore substation jackets across Europe.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is acting as the main engineering, procurement, construction and installation contractor for the offshore substation, with Smulders working alongside the shipbuilder to support project execution and delivery.

The Dunkerque offshore wind farm is being developed by the Eoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD) consortium, which comprises EDF Renouvelables and Enbridge.

